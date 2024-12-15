Summarize Simplifying... In short Setting up a supervised YouTube experience for teens is a two-way street.

Parents can initiate by logging into the app, navigating to "Family Center" under "Settings," and inviting their teen via a QR code.

Alternatively, teens can kick-start the process by inviting their parents in the same way.

The supervision feature can be turned off by either party at any time, ensuring flexibility and control over online safety. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both parents and teens can start the supervision process

How to set up a teen supervised experience on YouTube

By Akash Pandey 02:19 pm Dec 15, 202402:19 pm

What's the story YouTube has a built-in feature called "supervised experience" for teenagers. The tool allows parents and teens to connect their accounts through the Family Center, giving an extra layer of supervision on the platform. The supervision can be removed at any time by either party, allowing flexibility in its use. Here's how to use it.

Process

Setting up supervision

To set up supervision, parents first need to log into the YouTube app. Now, tap the "You" button in the bottom right-hand corner, and select "Settings" from the top right. Under the "Account" settings option, tap on "Family Center." From there, press the "Invite a teen" button and create an invite QR code for the child. The teen can then join by scanning a QR code or clicking on a link sent by their parent.

Teen initiation

Teens can also initiate the process

Teens can also start the supervision process themselves. They can log into the YouTube app, open the Family Center from "Settings," tap "Invite a parent," and generate an invite for their parent. The latter can then join by scanning a QR code or clicking on a link sent by their teen. This feature gives teens an active role in establishing their own online safety.

Disabling supervision

How to disable YouTube's supervision feature

Notably, the supervision feature can be disabled by either party at any time. Parents can disable supervision by signing into the YouTube app, going to the Family Center from "Settings," selecting the account they want to change, and tapping "Turn off supervision features." Teens can do the same from their end to disable this feature.