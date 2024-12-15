How to set up a teen supervised experience on YouTube
YouTube has a built-in feature called "supervised experience" for teenagers. The tool allows parents and teens to connect their accounts through the Family Center, giving an extra layer of supervision on the platform. The supervision can be removed at any time by either party, allowing flexibility in its use. Here's how to use it.
Setting up supervision
To set up supervision, parents first need to log into the YouTube app. Now, tap the "You" button in the bottom right-hand corner, and select "Settings" from the top right. Under the "Account" settings option, tap on "Family Center." From there, press the "Invite a teen" button and create an invite QR code for the child. The teen can then join by scanning a QR code or clicking on a link sent by their parent.
Teens can also initiate the process
Teens can also start the supervision process themselves. They can log into the YouTube app, open the Family Center from "Settings," tap "Invite a parent," and generate an invite for their parent. The latter can then join by scanning a QR code or clicking on a link sent by their teen. This feature gives teens an active role in establishing their own online safety.
How to disable YouTube's supervision feature
Notably, the supervision feature can be disabled by either party at any time. Parents can disable supervision by signing into the YouTube app, going to the Family Center from "Settings," selecting the account they want to change, and tapping "Turn off supervision features." Teens can do the same from their end to disable this feature.