Summarize Simplifying... In short To avoid unwanted YouTube videos, simply sign in, find a video from the undesired channel, click the three dots next to the title, and select 'Don't recommend channel.'

This keeps the channel off your home feed but not search results.

To unblock channels, clear your recommendation history in 'My Google Activity,' which unblocks all channels and allows YouTube to recommend videos from previously blocked channels. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can prevent videos from appearing in recommendations and feeds

How to stop seeing unwanted YouTube videos in your feed

By Akash Pandey 04:33 pm Nov 18, 202404:33 pm

What's the story As YouTube users, we all come across channels that we want to avoid - either because they post low-quality content, use clickbait tactics, or have views that differ from ours. Now, while you cannot completely block a YouTube channel as a viewer, there are ways to keep these channels from showing up in your recommendations, and on your feed. Here's how you can do it using YouTube's built-in feature.

Process

Blocking channels using built-in feature

To block a channel using YouTube's built-in safeguards, sign in to your YouTube account. Locate a video from the channel you want to block on the YouTube homepage. Click/tap on the three vertical dots next to the video title and select 'Don't recommend channel.' If you made a mistake, just select 'Undo.' Do note, that this method only keeps the blocked channel out of your home feed, not search results.

Reversing process

How to unblock channels?

Unfortunately, with YouTube's built-in feature, you can't individually unblock channels or view a list of blocked ones unless you hit Undo right after blocking. Instead, you'll need to clear your recommendation history, which unblocks all channels. Go to your 'My Google Activity' page and click 'Other activity' on the left menu. Under 'YouTube Not interested feedback,' click 'Delete' twice. This will make YouTube recommend videos from blocked channels.