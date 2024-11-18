Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharing specific parts of YouTube videos is a breeze.

3 easy ways to share specific parts of YouTube videos

By Akash Pandey 04:02 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story YouTube allows users to share not just full videos but also specific parts. This way, you won't have to manually adjust the video's timeline while editing, and can enjoy a seamless viewing experience. That said, here are three easy ways in which you can share a specific part of a YouTube video: using right-click, using Share button, and by modifying the URL.

Method #1

Sharing via right-click: A simple method

The first method is to use the right-click function while watching a video. You can pause the video at your desired point and then right-click on the video and select "Copy video URL at current time." The copied link will start from the exact moment where you paused, giving a seamless viewing experience to those who receive and click on this shared link.

Method #2

Share button: A more flexible option

The second method involves using the Share button under the video. This way, you can define your own start time, even if you're not watching the video at the moment. Once you click on Share, you can tick the "Start at" box and define your own start time. If a video is already playing or paused, YouTube will automatically populate this timestamp next to "Start at" box.

Method #3

Modifying the URL: Quick solution for multiple videos

The third method requires manually tweaking the video's URL. This comes especially handy when you are linking multiple YouTube videos and want a quick way to do the work. You can append your known start times at the end of each URL in this format: "&t=XhXmXs." Here, X has to be replaced with the actual time. For instance, if you want a video to start at two hours and 20 minutes, append "&t=2h20m0s" at the end of that video's URL.