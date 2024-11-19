Summarize Simplifying... In short Want to keep your YouTube browsing private? Just tap your account icon in the YouTube app and select 'Turn on Incognito.'

Your profile icon will change to the Incognito symbol and a black bar will confirm, "You're incognito."

This mode ensures your activity isn't tracked or influencing future content suggestions.

However, if you're inactive for 90 minutes, the session ends automatically.

Remember, public actions like commenting or subscribing will prompt you to sign in. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

YouTube's Incognito mode is available on Android and iOS

Want to browse YouTube in Incognito mode? Here's how

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:09 pm Nov 19, 202402:09 pm

What's the story YouTube's Incognito mode is a handy feature that lets you browse the platform without your account activity affecting your browsing experience. Basically, when you use this mode, the app acts as if you are not signed in to your account. The feature ensures that your subscriptions or watch history don't play a role in your YouTube journey.

Process

Activating Incognito mode

To enable Incognito mode, users have to launch the YouTube app on their phone and tap on their account icon at the top right corner of the screen. Following this, they just have to select 'Turn on Incognito.' If it's a user's first time with this feature, they will have to tap 'Got it' on the pop-up that appears.

Mode identification

Identifying Incognito mode and its duration

Once Incognito mode is enabled, the profile icon will turn into Chrome's Incognito symbol. A black bar at the bottom of the YouTube app will say, "You're incognito." If a user stays inactive for over 90 minutes, their Incognito session will be terminated automatically. When they open YouTube after such an inactivity period, users will get a message saying they are no longer in Incognito mode.

Privacy

Privacy features of Incognito mode

Incognito mode guarantees that everything you do while using it remains private. So, if you try to do something public like commenting or subscribing, you'll be prompted to sign in to proceed with the action. The feature is aimed at giving an extra layer of privacy to those who want to browse YouTube without their activity being tracked, or affecting their future content recommendations.