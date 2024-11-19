Summarize Simplifying... In short To send or request money via WhatsApp, simply open the app and select 'Payments' from 'More options.'

For sending, enter the recipient's UPI ID, verify it, input the amount, and confirm with your UPI PIN.

To request, follow the same steps but instead of sending, tap 'Request' and enter the desired amount. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You first have to link your bank account with WhatsApp

How to send or request money using UPI on WhatsApp

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:08 pm Nov 19, 202402:08 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, is well-known for its range of capabilities from sharing images, location, and files to supporting the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for financial transactions. You can easily send and receive money through WhatsApp Pay by following a few steps. However, it only works if you have linked your bank account with the platform.

Requesting funds

Step-by-step guide to request money

To request money on WhatsApp, you first need to open the app on your phone. After tapping on 'More options' on top right corner and selecting Payments, you should tap on 'Send Payment.' Next, select 'Enter a UPI ID or UPI number' and enter the relevant UPI ID or number. After verification by tapping on 'Verify,' you can tap on 'Request,' enter the requested amount, and tap 'Next.' The process is completed by tapping on 'Request Payment.'

Sending funds

How to send money?

The process of sending money on WhatsApp is similar to requesting funds. After opening the app and selecting Payments from 'More options,' you should tap on 'Send Payment.' You then have to choose 'Enter a UPI ID or UPI number' and enter the right UPI ID or number. After verification by tapping 'Verify,' enter the amount and tap 'Next.' The transaction is completed by tapping on 'Send Payment' and entering your UPI PIN.