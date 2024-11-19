Summarize Simplifying... In short To change your email on Facebook, navigate to 'Settings & Privacy', then 'Settings', and select 'See More In Accounts Centre.'

After entering your new email, verify it with a confirmation code.

If you wish to remove your old email, go back to 'Contact Info', select the old email, and click 'Delete Email Address.'

Updating email address on Facebook is important for account security

How to change your email address on Facebook

By Mudit Dube 02:03 pm Nov 19, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Keeping your email address updated on Facebook is essential for a number of reasons, from password reset to account security measures. However, with most of us having a Facebook account for more than a decade, it is easy to forget the registered email. The good news is that Facebook offers a pretty simple process to update your email address. Here's how you can do it.

Step #1

Accessing Facebook settings

To start, open Facebook and click on your profile icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Next, select 'Settings & Privacy' or just hit the gear icon. This will take you to another gear icon called 'Settings,' which you have to click next. These steps are aimed at taking users to their account settings on Facebook's web browser version.

Step #2

Navigating to the Accounts Center

After opening 'Settings,' tap on 'See More In Accounts Centre.' The Accounts Center is a new feature from Facebook to manage account information across Facebook and Instagram. Once in the Accounts Center, select the 'Personal Details' tab which will take you to your login information.

Step #3

Adding a new email address

In the 'Personal Details' tab, click on 'Contact Info' where you'll see the current email address linked with your account. Select 'Add New Contact' from the dropdown menu and then click on 'Add Email Address.' Users can also add a new mobile number from this section. This feature offers flexibility to those who prefer using either their email or mobile number as their primary contact on Facebook.

Step #4

Verifying and removing old email address

After entering your new email address, click 'Next.' You'll have to enter a confirmation code sent to your new email inbox. If you want to remove your old email address, head back to 'Contact Info' and tap on the old email address you want to delete. Click on 'Delete Email Address' and you may be prompted to re-enter your password for security reasons. This step ensures that only authorized users can make changes to their contact information on Facebook.