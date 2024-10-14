Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's new feature lets you tag friends in your Status updates to ensure they don't miss important news.

How to tag your friends in WhatsApp Status

By Mudit Dube 03:47 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story With its Status feature, WhatsApp allows you to share photos, videos, and text updates with your contacts that disappear after 24 hours. While you can customize your audience for your statuses, there's now a way to ensure specific friends see a particular update - by tagging them directly within the status. This article provides a detailed guide on how to mention people in your WhatsApp statuses.

Tagging feature aims to highlight important updates

WhatsApp's recently released tagging feature has been designed to help users draw attention to significant updates and ensure their contacts don't miss them. To use this feature, all you need is the latest version of WhatsApp and an active account. Notably, when a user tags someone in their Status update, the action remains private and is not visible to all contacts.

How to tag someone in WhatsApp Status

To tag someone in a WhatsApp Status update, users will have to follow these steps: Open WhatsApp and create a new status update. Type the "@" symbol followed by the contact name. Select the desired contact from the drop-down list that appears. This is pretty much similar to tagging someone in chat conversations on the platform. You can mention anyone in your contacts list who has your phone number saved in their phonebook.

Tagged users receive private notifications

When a user is tagged in a WhatsApp Status update, they get a notification letting them know about the tag. However, this notification is private and not visible to other contacts on the platform. The feature ensures that important updates are not missed by the intended recipients while keeping the user privacy intact. It's important to note that you can only mention up to five people in a single status update.