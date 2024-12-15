Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram's Reels now has a text-to-speech feature for added creativity.

Instagram offers text-to-speech for your reels: Here's how to use

By Akash Pandey 02:15 pm Dec 15, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Instagram has a fun way to enhance your Reels with text and audio, making your content more engaging and interactive. Whether you're adding captions, titles, or captions with voiceovers, the platform provides easy-to-use features for both text and text-to-speech. Let's explore how you can elevate your reel by customizing text appearance and giving it a voice using the text-to-speech function.

Text addition

Adding text to your reel

Start creating your reel, click on "Next" once done, and then tap "Aa." Type your text and customize its style, color, animation, alignment, and highlight. To adjust the text size, swipe up or down on the left bar, and change the font style by swiping left or right. When you're satisfied, tap "Done" at the top, and drag your text to position it.

Text-to-speech

Alternative method for adding voices to Reels

After adding text to your reel, you can enhance it with the text-to-speech feature. Simply tap on the text and select "Text-to-Speech" from the pop-up window. This will open a range of voices. You can choose one, preview the sound, and once you're happy with the audio, tap "Done" at the bottom to apply the voice. If you decide not to use text-to-speech, select "None" and press "Done."