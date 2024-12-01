Summarize Simplifying... In short Krishna, a Bengaluru man who gained viral attention for his English-speaking skills while begging, has been found in a mental health institute.

He expressed remorse for his past, attributing his begging to alcohol addiction, and now seeks a fresh start.

Krishna dreams of opening a school named Dharamshala, promoting virtue and wisdom, and is willing to take any job to reintegrate into society.

Krishna is a college dropout, says influencer

'English-speaking' Bengaluru beggar not Frankfurt techie but college dropout: Influencer

By Snehil Singh 05:17 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story A Bengaluru-based influencer named Sharath has debunked the viral story of a beggar named Krishna, who claimed to be a tech professional with experience in Frankfurt and Bengaluru. Sharath, who had documented the man's story on Instagram, told India Today that these claims were made under the influence of alcohol. "He now told me he was a dropout from an engineering college," Sharath told the channel.

Life struggles

Krishna's story: A tale of personal losses and alcohol addiction

Ever since the story went viral, the man had gone missing, but he was later found to be undergoing treatment at NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences). In new videos shared by the influencer, Krishna expressed regret over his past actions and a desire for a fresh start. "I regret all the things I have done. I want a new life," he stated. He admitted that alcohol led him to start begging and now seeks to live cleanly.

Future hopes

Krishna's recovery plans and shattered dreams

Sharing his recovery plans, Krishna said he needs to rebuild his health and is ready to take any menial job to reintegrate into society. He also spoke about a shattered dream of opening a school named Dharamshala as a center for "virtue and wisdom." Remembering his addiction-fueled delusions, Krishna said, "When I was drinking heavily, I lived in an imaginary world." He thought he had already opened the school but sobered up to harsh reality.

The original clip that went viral