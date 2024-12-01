'English-speaking' Bengaluru beggar not Frankfurt techie but college dropout: Influencer
A Bengaluru-based influencer named Sharath has debunked the viral story of a beggar named Krishna, who claimed to be a tech professional with experience in Frankfurt and Bengaluru. Sharath, who had documented the man's story on Instagram, told India Today that these claims were made under the influence of alcohol. "He now told me he was a dropout from an engineering college," Sharath told the channel.
Krishna's story: A tale of personal losses and alcohol addiction
Ever since the story went viral, the man had gone missing, but he was later found to be undergoing treatment at NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences). In new videos shared by the influencer, Krishna expressed regret over his past actions and a desire for a fresh start. "I regret all the things I have done. I want a new life," he stated. He admitted that alcohol led him to start begging and now seeks to live cleanly.
Krishna's recovery plans and shattered dreams
Sharing his recovery plans, Krishna said he needs to rebuild his health and is ready to take any menial job to reintegrate into society. He also spoke about a shattered dream of opening a school named Dharamshala as a center for "virtue and wisdom." Remembering his addiction-fueled delusions, Krishna said, "When I was drinking heavily, I lived in an imaginary world." He thought he had already opened the school but sobered up to harsh reality.