Under-construction tunnel on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway collapses; 1 killed, 2 injured

What's the story A portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota district, killing one worker and injuring two others. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Modak area of Ramganj Mandi, PTI reported. Superintendent of Police (Kota Rural), Sujit Shankar, said emergency services rescued the trapped workers, who were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Victim identified, investigation launched into tunnel collapse

The deceased worker has been identified as 33-year-old Shamsher Singh, SP Shankar said. The two injured workers are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. After the incident, police teams and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reached the site to take stock of the situation. An investigation into the collapse is underway.