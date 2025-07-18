Perplexity AI hits $18B valuation with latest $100M funding round

Business expansion

Perplexity's journey and previous funding round details

Founded in 2022, Perplexity has quickly become a leader in using generative AI to transform traditional internet services. The company's valuation skyrocketed from $1 billion to $3 billion last year, and then tripled again just months later. In March, Bloomberg reported that Perplexity was looking to raise up to $1 billion at an $18 billion valuation before opting for a smaller investment at a $14 billion value.