Airtel offers free 1‑year Perplexity Pro subscription—How to avail

Bharti Airtel has teamed up with AI firm Perplexity to offer a complimentary one-year subscription of Perplexity Pro to all its 360 million customers in India. The offer is available for all prepaid and postpaid mobile users as well as broadband customers of Airtel. The move comes as part of Perplexity's strategy to expand its user base in India, the world's second-largest internet market.

Service details What's included in Perplexity Pro Perplexity Pro, which usually costs ₹17,000 per year, is an AI-powered search and answer engine that provides real-time, accurate answers in a conversational manner. The subscription includes features like more daily Pro searches, access to advanced AI models, model selection options, deep research capabilities, image generation abilities as well as file upload and analysis facilities.

Access details How to avail the offer Airtel users can avail this lucrative offer by heading to the rewards section of the Airtel Thanks app. Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said this partnership will give millions of people a powerful and real-time knowledge tool at no extra cost. He added that it would help them navigate emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.