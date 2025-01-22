What's the story

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecom operators, has announced voice and SMS-only prepaid plans.

The move comes in response to guidelines issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Rather than launching new plans, Airtel has opted to restructure its existing ones to meet the regulatory requirements.

The revamped ₹509 prepaid plan now offers unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS over 84 days.