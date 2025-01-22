What's the story

The new tax regime is likely to undergo major changes in the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, a Business Standard report said.

The changes could involve making an annual income of up to ₹10 lakh tax-free, and a new 25% tax slab for those earning between ₹15-20 lakh yearly.

Currently, salaried taxpayers with an annual income of up to ₹7.75 lakh have no tax liability (with ₹75,000 standard deduction). Meanwhile, income above ₹15 lakh/year incurs a tax slab of 30%.