In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 budget may bring good news for the textile industry, with the government considering measures like increasing customs duty on imported yarn and introducing a National Textile Fund for MSMEs.

Additionally, capital subsidies might be offered to encourage the use of renewable energy in the sector.

These initiatives are part of the government's ambitious plan to make significant strides in the textile industry within the first 100 days of NDA 3.0. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The budget may increase duty on imported man-made fiber to discourage the influx of cheap imports

Budget 2024: Centre mulls measures to support textile industry

By Akash Pandey 06:10 pm Jun 28, 202406:10 pm

What's the story The upcoming Union Budget is expected to introduce several initiatives aimed at strengthening textile exports and enhancing the competitiveness of Indian products, as per CNBC-Awaaz. Key proposals include reducing or eliminating basic customs duty on imported organic cotton and long-staple cotton, both of which are essential for the apparel industry. Currently, both of these products are subject to a 5% basic customs duty along with an additional 5% duty.

Budget proposals

National Textile Fund and tax relief on the horizon

The budget may also propose an increase in the basic customs duty from 5% to 10% on imported man-made fiber spun yarn to discourage the influx of cheap imports. The Union Budget may also announce a National Textile Fund to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the textile sector. This fund would ensure easy availability of capital for technological upgrades and strategic investments, according to the report.

What's more?

NDA 3.0 aims for 'landmark work' in 100 days

Additionally, a proposal is being considered to offer capital subsidies for faster adoption of renewable energy within the textile industry. The report indicates that the NDA 3.0 government is enthusiastic about doing "landmark work" within the first 100 days, with potential policy initiatives benefiting the textile sector, which employs the second largest workforce after agriculture.