In brief Simplifying... In brief Jio, a leading telecom company in India, has increased its tariffs by up to 22% on various prepaid and postpaid plans.

This move is part of Jio's strategy to fund investments in 5G and AI technology, and it could potentially influence other telecom giants like Airtel and Vodafone Idea to follow suit.

Despite the hike, JioBharat and JioPhones users will continue to enjoy existing tariffs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new tariffs will come into effect on July 3

Jio tariff hike: How your prepaid, postpaid plans have changed

By Mudit Dube 09:26 am Jun 28, 202409:26 am

What's the story Reliance Jio, the leading telecom company in India, has announced a significant tariff hike of 12-25% across all mobile plans. This is the first major increase in approximately 30 months and is expected to boost the company's average revenue per user (ARPU), which had been stagnant at ₹181.7 for three quarters until March 2024. The new tariffs will come into effect on July 3.

Hike details

Details of Jio's tariff hike and industry reactions

In the latest tariff increase, Jio's most affordable ₹155 plan offering 2GB data and unlimited voice calling has seen a rise of 22%, making it ₹189. Other plans ranging from ₹209 to ₹399 have been raised by more than 12%. In the postpaid segment, tariffs for ₹299 and ₹399 plans have increased by 16.7% and 12.5%, respectively. This is Jio's first significant tariff hike since December 1, 2021.

Growth strategy

Jio's tariff hike aims to drive sustainable growth

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani stated that the introduction of new plans is a step toward furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. He added, "Jio will always put our country and customers first and will continue to invest in India." The tariff hike is anticipated to influence the adoption of 5G in India.

Industry impact

Other telecom giants likely to follow Jio's lead

Industry insiders suggest that Jio's tariff hike could trigger a domino effect among other major private-sector telecom companies in India, such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. However, at the time of writing, these companies had not announced any tariff changes. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have previously expressed the need for a tariff increase in the Indian market.

Market share

Jio's market dominance and impact on 5G adoption

As of April-end, Jio held a 40.48% share of wireless subscribers in India, with 472.42 million out of the total 1.16 billion mobile phone connections running on the Jio network. The tariff hike is expected to influence the adoption of 5G in India, as both Jio and Airtel have offered 5G services at 4G prices. Despite the increase, users of JioBharat and JioPhones will continue to enjoy existing tariffs.