OneWeb's satellite communication service to connect India from next month

By Rishabh Raj 12:49 pm Oct 27, 202312:49 pm

OneWeb satellite communication service is ready to connect all regions of India starting next month, Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, announced on Friday. During the opening session of India Mobile Congress 2023, Mittal emphasized Airtel's accomplishments in providing 5G services across the nation, covering 5,000 towns and cities as well as 20,000 villages. He also discussed Airtel's initiatives in linking rural and remote regions through the Universal Services Obligation Fund.

Connecting remote areas with satellite technology

"OneWeb constellation is ready to serve the globe and is ready to serve the country. Anybody, anywhere in the country, in remote parts or in difficult areas, wherever they are located can be connected from next month," Mittal declared. This innovation will greatly enhance connectivity for individuals living in secluded areas and help close the digital gap throughout the nation.

OneWeb merges with Eutelsat

OneWeb has joined forces with Eutelsat, operating commercially as Eutelsat OneWeb with its headquarters in London. Bharti Enterprises is the primary shareholder of the combined company, owning a 21.2% stake. The firm has finished its constellation of over 618 low Earth orbit satellites, allowing it to deliver broadband internet services from space to every corner of the world.

Competing satellite-based services in India

OneWeb's announcement follows closely on the heels of Reliance Jio's introduction of India's first satellite-based Giga-Fiber service, dubbed "JioSpaceFiber," which offers gigabit-speed and affordable internet from space. As satellite communication technology progresses, rivalry between companies like OneWeb and Reliance Jio is anticipated to escalate. The presence of multiple satellite-based services will likely result in better connectivity choices for consumers, promoting increased digital inclusion across the country.