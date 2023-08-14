Jio completes 5G rollout across all spectrum bands

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 06:35 pm 2 min read

Jio's 5G rollout in 22 service areas is one of the fastest globally

Reliance Jio has successfully finished its minimum roll-out obligations for its 'True 5G' network across all 22 Licensed Service Areas (LSA). The telco is ahead of schedule, making it the fastest global rollout of this scale. The company submitted the necessary details to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on July 19 and by August 11, the required testing was finalized in all circles.

The 5G mmWave spectrum offers high bandwidth and low latency

Jio's acquisition of a combination of low-band, mid-band, and mmWave spectrum allows for an extensive spectrum footprint. This enables the company to offer high-quality streaming services as well as meet the needs of small, medium, and large enterprises with 5G-based business connectivity solutions. The 5G mmWave spectrum's exceptional bandwidth and low latency are crucial differentiators for Jio's 5G network.

'One of the fastest 5G rollouts of this scale globally'

"This is one of the fastest 5G rollouts of this scale globally and gives India a prominent position on the global 5G map," said Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio's Chairman. 5G mmWave spectrum can give "enterprises looking to deploy emerging and innovative applications faster speeds and less delay than previous wireless networking technologies." Jio's network claims to deliver internet speeds of up to 2Gbps.

