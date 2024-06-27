In brief Simplifying... In brief Foxconn, the company operating India's largest women's employment factory, has clarified that its ban on wearing metals applies to all employees, not just Hindu married women, as a safety measure.

The company, with a workforce comprising 70% women, also dismissed claims of discriminatory hiring practices as likely originating from unsuccessful job applicants or former employees. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The company says its workforce is comprised of approximately 70% women and 30% men

'25% new recruits married women': Foxconn reponds to hiring row

By Akash Pandey 06:36 pm Jun 27, 202406:36 pm

What's the story Foxconn, the manufacturer of iPhones, has refuted allegations of discriminatory hiring practices against married women. This comes as the Ministry of Labour and Employment requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labor department regarding media reports. In an informal note to the government, Foxconn stated that 25% of its new hires are married women. The company suggested these claims might have originated from individuals who were not hired and emphasized that such stipulations are not part of its policy.

Workforce composition

Foxconn highlights female workforce ratio

Foxconn has highlighted that nearly one-third of the total women employed at their factory are married. The company's workforce is comprised of approximately 70% women and 30% men. The Tamil Nadu plant, where the company operates, is recognized as the largest factory for women's employment in India, with total employment reaching 45,000 workers during peak periods.

Safety measures

Addressing claims of religious discrimination

Foxconn has addressed concerns about discrimination against Hindu married women for wearing metals, calling these claims "entirely slanted." The company emphasized that the prohibition on wearing metal is a safety measure recognized by both the industry and government. This rule applies to all employees, regardless of gender, marital status or religion. The company stated that anyone wearing metals are required to remove them while working in the factory for safety reasons.

Media reports

Foxconn questions source of claims

Foxconn suggested that the media report on discriminatory hiring practices was based on anecdotal comments by a small number of people or potential job seekers. The company implied these claims likely came from candidates who did not get the job or no longer work at Foxconn.