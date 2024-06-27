'25% new recruits married women': Foxconn reponds to hiring row
Foxconn, the manufacturer of iPhones, has refuted allegations of discriminatory hiring practices against married women. This comes as the Ministry of Labour and Employment requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labor department regarding media reports. In an informal note to the government, Foxconn stated that 25% of its new hires are married women. The company suggested these claims might have originated from individuals who were not hired and emphasized that such stipulations are not part of its policy.
Foxconn highlights female workforce ratio
Foxconn has highlighted that nearly one-third of the total women employed at their factory are married. The company's workforce is comprised of approximately 70% women and 30% men. The Tamil Nadu plant, where the company operates, is recognized as the largest factory for women's employment in India, with total employment reaching 45,000 workers during peak periods.
Addressing claims of religious discrimination
Foxconn has addressed concerns about discrimination against Hindu married women for wearing metals, calling these claims "entirely slanted." The company emphasized that the prohibition on wearing metal is a safety measure recognized by both the industry and government. This rule applies to all employees, regardless of gender, marital status or religion. The company stated that anyone wearing metals are required to remove them while working in the factory for safety reasons.
Foxconn questions source of claims
Foxconn suggested that the media report on discriminatory hiring practices was based on anecdotal comments by a small number of people or potential job seekers. The company implied these claims likely came from candidates who did not get the job or no longer work at Foxconn.