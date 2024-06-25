In brief Simplifying... In brief Vodafone Group is planning to invest ₹3,000 crore in Vodafone Idea, largely funded by the sale of its stake in Indus Towers.

This follows a successful ₹18,000 crore public offering by Vodafone Idea in April, which is expected to boost its 4G and 5G network coverage in India.

Additionally, Vodafone may raise an extra ₹2,500 crore if a deal for a further 3% stake in Indus Towers with Bharti Airtel goes through. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vodafone Idea is gearing up to launch its 5G services later this year

Vodafone Group plans ₹3,000 crore investment in Vodafone Idea

By Mudit Dube 05:02 pm Jun 25, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Vodafone Group Plc is set to invest up to ₹3,000 crore in its Indian telecom joint venture, Vodafone Idea. This decision follows the recent monetization of its stake in Indus Towers. On June 19, the company announced it had sold an 18% stake in Indus Towers for €1.7 billion (approximately ₹15,300 crore). The shares were sold within a price range of ₹315.99 to ₹325 per share.

Debt clearance

Vodafone to utilize Indus stake sale proceeds for loan repayment

Vodafone Plc plans to use a significant portion of the proceeds from the Indus Towers stake sale to repay a large part of its €1.8 billion outstanding bank borrowings secured against Indus Towers shares. The exact repayment amount, however, remains unspecified. Concurrently, Bharti Airtel is reportedly negotiating with Vodafone Plc for an additional 3% stake in Indus Towers, following their recent acquisition of a 1% stake.

Additional revenue

Potential additional funds from Bharti Airtel deal

The funds raised through these transactions are primarily intended for loan repayment, with further monetization of its Indus stake planned for reinvestment into Vodafone Idea. If the transaction with Bharti Airtel proceeds at the same price range as the previous block deal, Vodafone Plc could potentially raise an additional ₹2,500 crore. Sources told Moneycontrol that Vodafone Plc aims to invest as much as ₹3,000 crore in the telecom company, largely funded by the Indus stake sale.

Public offering

Vodafone Idea's successful public offering in April

This investment plan comes on the heels of a successful ₹18,000 crore follow-on public offering by Vodafone Idea in April. The offering saw participation from investors such as GQG Partners, Fidelity, HDFC MF, and Motilal Oswal MF among others. The funds raised in April are expected to aid Vodafone Idea in setting up its 5G network and strengthening its 4G network coverage across key geographies in India.