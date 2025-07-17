AI will reshape jobs, not erase them, says Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shared his thoughts on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on work and creativity. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman emphasized that while jobs will change dramatically due to AI, the human drive to do, create, and connect will remain intact. He said "there is a ton of stuff to do in the world," suggesting that AI won't replace purpose but expand possibilities.

AI implications Altman's 3 key points Altman broke down his thoughts into three main points. First, he said people will be able to do much more than before and the expectation to do more will also rise. Second, he emphasized that we will still care deeply about what others do, highlighting how community and admiration fuel meaning. Finally, he said the urge to create and be useful won't go away; it may even become easier with AI.

Job evolution Future jobs may look like today's games, says Altman Altman predicts that future jobs could resemble today's games - playful yet purposeful. He warned against the common mistake of underestimating human ambition and our thirst for novelty, creativity, and status. "Betting against human's ability to want more stuff, find new ways to play status games, ability to find new methods for creative expression, etc is always a bad bet," he said.

Work outlook AI as a tool to enhance human capabilities Altman even suggested that "human money" and "machine money" could diverge but remain intertwined in a complex economy of productivity and value. His vision for the future of work is not a battle between humans and AI, but rather a collaboration. He envisions a world where humans work with AI to do new things in new ways.