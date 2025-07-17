Google's flagship Pixel 10 series to debut on August 20

The main highlight of the event will be the complete Pixel 10 lineup, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a rumored dustproof foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The design changes might not be drastic but major improvements are expected under the hood. The long-awaited Tensor G5 chip is likely to make its debut at this event.

Tech upgrades

Android 16 QPR1 and Pixel Watch 4

The Pixel 10 series will launch with Android 16 QPR1, introducing the new Material 3 Expressive design language and deeper AI integration across the system. Google is also expected to unveil its Pixel Watch 4 in two sizes for the first time. The watch is likely to focus on battery life, fitness features, and tighter Fitbit integration. Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Buds 2a, a more affordable option in its premium audio range.