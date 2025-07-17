Google's flagship Pixel 10 series to debut on August 20
What's the story
Google has officially announced the date for its upcoming Pixel launch event. The tech giant will host the event in New York City on August 20 at 1pm ET. The invite promises to showcase "the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more." This year, Google's event aligns with its accelerated hardware and Android release cycle, although it is scheduled a week later than last year's event.
Product lineup
Tensor G5 chip to power Pixel 10 series
The main highlight of the event will be the complete Pixel 10 lineup, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a rumored dustproof foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The design changes might not be drastic but major improvements are expected under the hood. The long-awaited Tensor G5 chip is likely to make its debut at this event.
Tech upgrades
Android 16 QPR1 and Pixel Watch 4
The Pixel 10 series will launch with Android 16 QPR1, introducing the new Material 3 Expressive design language and deeper AI integration across the system. Google is also expected to unveil its Pixel Watch 4 in two sizes for the first time. The watch is likely to focus on battery life, fitness features, and tighter Fitbit integration. Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Buds 2a, a more affordable option in its premium audio range.