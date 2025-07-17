Page Loader
Home / News / Technology News / Google's flagship Pixel 10 series to debut on August 20
Summarize
Google's flagship Pixel 10 series to debut on August 20
The event will take place in New York City

Google's flagship Pixel 10 series to debut on August 20

By Mudit Dube
Jul 17, 2025
11:14 am
What's the story

Google has officially announced the date for its upcoming Pixel launch event. The tech giant will host the event in New York City on August 20 at 1pm ET. The invite promises to showcase "the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more." This year, Google's event aligns with its accelerated hardware and Android release cycle, although it is scheduled a week later than last year's event.

Product lineup

Tensor G5 chip to power Pixel 10 series

The main highlight of the event will be the complete Pixel 10 lineup, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a rumored dustproof foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The design changes might not be drastic but major improvements are expected under the hood. The long-awaited Tensor G5 chip is likely to make its debut at this event.

Tech upgrades

Android 16 QPR1 and Pixel Watch 4

The Pixel 10 series will launch with Android 16 QPR1, introducing the new Material 3 Expressive design language and deeper AI integration across the system. Google is also expected to unveil its Pixel Watch 4 in two sizes for the first time. The watch is likely to focus on battery life, fitness features, and tighter Fitbit integration. Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Buds 2a, a more affordable option in its premium audio range.