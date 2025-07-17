Emma Watson's speeding spell ends in six-month driving ban
What's the story
Emma Watson, the Harry Potter star, has been banned from driving for six months for speeding at 61km/h (38mph) in a 48km/h (30mph) zone in Oxford in July 2024. She was fined £1,044 (over ₹1L) by High Wycombe Magistrates' Court. The actor already had nine penalty points on her license before this incident, which likely led to the ban.
Court details
Watson was represented by her lawyer
Watson (35) was represented by her lawyer, Mark Haslam, in court. The actor has been pursuing her master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023. The hearing lasted just five minutes, during which her lawyer stated that although she is a student, "she's in a position to pay the fine."
Co-star's incident
Zoe Wanamaker also caught speeding
In a separate incident, Zoe Wanamaker (76), who portrayed Quidditch teacher Madame Hooch in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, was also caught speeding. She was driving at 74km/h (46mph) in a 64km/h (40mph) zone on the M4 motorway last August. This case was also dealt with by High Wycombe Magistrates' Court. Wanamaker was also fined the same amount and banned for six months.
Career update
The actor's recent projects
Watson, who starred in all the blockbuster Harry Potter films, was last seen in Greta Gerwig's 2019 film Little Women. In 2023, she launched a sustainable gin brand with her brother. Despite her Hollywood success, Watson has kept a low profile in recent years and has largely focused on academia and activism.