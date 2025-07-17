Emma Watson's speeding spell ends in six-month driving ban

Emma Watson , the Harry Potter star, has been banned from driving for six months for speeding at 61km/h (38mph) in a 48km/h (30mph) zone in Oxford in July 2024. She was fined £1,044 (over ₹1L) by High Wycombe Magistrates' Court. The actor already had nine penalty points on her license before this incident, which likely led to the ban.

Court details Watson was represented by her lawyer Watson (35) was represented by her lawyer, Mark Haslam, in court. The actor has been pursuing her master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023. The hearing lasted just five minutes, during which her lawyer stated that although she is a student, "she's in a position to pay the fine."

Co-star's incident Zoe Wanamaker also caught speeding In a separate incident, Zoe Wanamaker (76), who portrayed Quidditch teacher Madame Hooch in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, was also caught speeding. She was driving at 74km/h (46mph) in a 64km/h (40mph) zone on the M4 motorway last August. This case was also dealt with by High Wycombe Magistrates' Court. Wanamaker was also fined the same amount and banned for six months.