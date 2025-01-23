Viral: 'Harry Potter's lookalike spotted at Mahakumbh Mela
What's the story
A video from the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela has gone viral, but not for the reasons one would expect.
The clip features a man who looks eerily similar to Daniel Radcliffe, the globally famous Harry Potter from the eponymous film series.
The doppelganger is seen enjoying a bhandara meal among local devotees.
His uncanny resemblance to Radcliffe has left viewers both amused and astounded.
Public response
Viral video sparked mixed reactions online
The video has drawn a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. Some were uncomfortable with the reporter invading the man's privacy by zooming in on him without his consent.
One user called it an invasion of privacy, terming it "rude and unnecessary."
Others lightened the mood by asking the lookalike to identify himself as Harry Potter, with one user jokingly asking, "Harry Potter real ID se aao (Harry Potter! Please, respond with your real ID)."
Event highlights
Mahakumbh Mela: A melting pot of unique incidents
Mahakumbh Mela has been a hotbed for interesting incidents, drawing people from all walks of life.
Earlier, a woman selling rudraksh beads went viral for her light-colored eyes and unique way of speaking.
She later expressed concerns over people chasing her for selfies, highlighting the ongoing debate of privacy and personal boundaries in today's digital age.
The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela has already drawn over 8.79 crore pilgrims who have taken the holy dip at Sangam in the last 10 days.