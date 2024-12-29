Uttar Pradesh teacher, caught watching pornography, detained for assaulting student
A private school teacher in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Kuldeep Yadav, has been taken into police custody after he allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old student. The incident reportedly occurred when the student caught Yadav watching porn on his mobile phone during class hours. Police reports suggest that the students' laughter at Yadav's actions provoked his violent streak.
Father files complaint against teacher's violent conduct
The student's father Jai Prakash complained against Yadav, alleging that the teacher "grabbed my son by the hair and slammed his head against the wall," injuring the child's ear. Prakash also alleged that Yadav abused him and physically punished his son with a cane. Based on these allegations, police registered a case and detained Yadav for further questioning.
Police confirm incident, launch investigation
Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Rural, Gopinath Soni said, "A case of assault in a school has come to light in which an 8-year-old child was beaten up by his class teacher." Soni further said that based on Prakash's complaint, they have detained Yadav. A detailed investigation into the matter is underway.