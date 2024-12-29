Summarize Simplifying... In short A boy named Sumit was successfully rescued after falling into a 39-foot deep borewell, thanks to an 18-hour operation by local and national disaster response teams.

The rescue strategy involved digging a parallel pit and providing continuous oxygen support to ensure Sumit's safety.

Medical teams were also on standby at the site to provide immediate assistance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The boy fell into the borewell on Saturday

MP: Boy rescued after 18 hours from 39-foot deep borewell

By Snehil Singh 11:06 am Dec 29, 202411:06 am

What's the story A 10-year-old boy, Sumit, was successfully rescued on Sunday after he fell into a borewell in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Sumit got stuck at a depth of around 39 feet. The rescue operation started around 6:00pm on Saturday and ended successfully at around 9:30am the next day.

Rescue efforts

Joint rescue operation saves trapped boy

The rescue operation saw teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local police. Guna Additional Superintendent of Police, Man Singh Thakur, confirmed the timeline of events. "Sumit fell into the borewell yesterday afternoon at around 3:30pm. The rescue operation to take him out began at around 6:00pm," he said.

Rescue strategy

Parallel pit and oxygen support ensured safe rescue

Guna Collector Satyendra Singh elaborated on the rescue plan, which included digging a parallel pit up to 40 feet. Oxygen support was constantly provided to keep Sumit safe during the operation. "We are working relentlessly with teams from SDRF, NDRF, and local authorities to ensure a safe rescue," added Singh.

Medical support

Medical team on standby during rescue operation

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajkumar confirmed oxygen was supplied continuously to keep Sumit stable during the rescue efforts. A team of doctors was present at the site to provide immediate medical assistance. This incident comes days after similar incidents rocked India, including the case of a three-year-old girl who fell into a 700-foot deep borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli and remains trapped at 150 feet.