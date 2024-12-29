MP: Boy rescued after 18 hours from 39-foot deep borewell
A 10-year-old boy, Sumit, was successfully rescued on Sunday after he fell into a borewell in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Sumit got stuck at a depth of around 39 feet. The rescue operation started around 6:00pm on Saturday and ended successfully at around 9:30am the next day.
Joint rescue operation saves trapped boy
The rescue operation saw teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local police. Guna Additional Superintendent of Police, Man Singh Thakur, confirmed the timeline of events. "Sumit fell into the borewell yesterday afternoon at around 3:30pm. The rescue operation to take him out began at around 6:00pm," he said.
Parallel pit and oxygen support ensured safe rescue
Guna Collector Satyendra Singh elaborated on the rescue plan, which included digging a parallel pit up to 40 feet. Oxygen support was constantly provided to keep Sumit safe during the operation. "We are working relentlessly with teams from SDRF, NDRF, and local authorities to ensure a safe rescue," added Singh.
Medical team on standby during rescue operation
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajkumar confirmed oxygen was supplied continuously to keep Sumit stable during the rescue efforts. A team of doctors was present at the site to provide immediate medical assistance. This incident comes days after similar incidents rocked India, including the case of a three-year-old girl who fell into a 700-foot deep borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli and remains trapped at 150 feet.