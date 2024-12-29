Manipur: Journalist injured in crossfire, CM condemns incident
A video journalist was injured in a gunfight in Thamnapokpi village, Imphal East district of Manipur on Saturday. The clash was between armed men from the hills and security forces. The journalist, identified as L Kabichandra of Impact TV, suffered bullet injuries on his left thigh. He was rushed to Raj Medicity in Imphal where it was confirmed the bullet had fractured a bone.
Escalating violence in Imphal East district
The violence in Imphal East has been on the rise since December 24. On Friday night, an elderly woman was injured by firing from militants toward Thamnapokpi. Earlier that day, two people, including a police commando named K Haridash, were injured in Sanasabi. Haridash sustained bullet injuries on his left shoulder and was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.
Chief Minister condemns attacks, calls for unity
Condemning the attacks, Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed them "cowardly and unprovoked." He said "adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas" and appealed for calm and unity. Singh stressed the need for coordination between central forces and state police. The violence is part of the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May last year.
Ethnic clashes in Manipur result in over 250 deaths
These clashes have left over 250 dead and displaced thousands. Security forces launched search operations in the wake of recent attacks. In another incident in Imphal West, a hand grenade was discovered at a doctor's house with a note from the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group). The grenade was safely removed by police who suspect extortion motives behind the threat. An investigation is underway.