The Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has condemned these attacks, calling them "cowardly and unprovoked," and has urged for unity and coordination between central and state forces.

The journalist suffered bullet injuries on his left thigh

Manipur: Journalist injured in crossfire, CM condemns incident

By Snehil Singh 10:22 am Dec 29, 2024

What's the story A video journalist was injured in a gunfight in Thamnapokpi village, Imphal East district of Manipur on Saturday. The clash was between armed men from the hills and security forces. The journalist, identified as L Kabichandra of Impact TV, suffered bullet injuries on his left thigh. He was rushed to Raj Medicity in Imphal where it was confirmed the bullet had fractured a bone.

Rising unrest

Escalating violence in Imphal East district

The violence in Imphal East has been on the rise since December 24. On Friday night, an elderly woman was injured by firing from militants toward Thamnapokpi. Earlier that day, two people, including a police commando named K Haridash, were injured in Sanasabi. Haridash sustained bullet injuries on his left shoulder and was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Official response

Chief Minister condemns attacks, calls for unity

Condemning the attacks, Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed them "cowardly and unprovoked." He said "adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas" and appealed for calm and unity. Singh stressed the need for coordination between central forces and state police. The violence is part of the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May last year.

Conflict toll

Ethnic clashes in Manipur result in over 250 deaths

These clashes have left over 250 dead and displaced thousands. Security forces launched search operations in the wake of recent attacks. In another incident in Imphal West, a hand grenade was discovered at a doctor's house with a note from the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group). The grenade was safely removed by police who suspect extortion motives behind the threat. An investigation is underway.