HC directs TN government to pay ₹25 lakh to victim

Madras HC orders SIT probe into Anna University assault case

By Snehil Singh 05:50 pm Dec 28, 202405:50 pm

What's the story The Madras High Court has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh to the victim. This comes after police revealed the victim's details in their first information report (FIR) on their website, termed as a "serious lapse" by the court.

Victim-blaming

Court criticizes police for victim-blaming language in FIR

The bench, which included Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayan, slammed the police for using victim-blaming language in the FIR. "Have you read the FIR? It is an example of victim blaming," they said. The court noted that such language causes further mental distress to victims and ordered police protection for the victim and her family.

Societal stigma

Court questions societal attitudes toward women

The court also emphasized the need for a change in societal attitudes that blame or shame women. "The Constitution doesn't differentiate between men and women and society must feel ashamed to put down women," it said. The incident in question involved a roadside biryani vendor named Gnanasekaran, who allegedly assaulted the student on campus on December 23.

Information leak

Court criticizes Tamil Nadu police for leaking sensitive information

The court also slammed the Tamil Nadu police for leaking sensitive information owing to technical issues during a system transition from IPC to BNS. Advocate General PS Raman explained that 14 people accessed the unmasked FIR but assured technical issues have been resolved. The court rejected claims that the leak was deliberate and urged responsibility from both media and citizens in handling sensitive information.

Campus security

Anna University questioned about campus security measures

In the aftermath of the incident, Anna University has come under the scanner for its campus security. A permanent committee has been set up to improve student safety on campus. The university is counseling the victim and has been instructed not to charge her any future fees. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the case further.