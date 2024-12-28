Summarize Simplifying... In short The Mahakumbh 2025 festival in Prayagraj, India, is set to be a global cultural spectacle featuring over 2,000 drones lighting up the sky, depicting iconic events from Hindu mythology.

The festival will also offer attractions like floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River.

The event aims to enhance the visitor experience while showcasing Prayagraj's religious and spiritual significance.

The festival will be held from January 13 to February 26

Over 2,000 drones to light up sky during Mahakumbh 2025

By Snehil Singh 05:40 pm Dec 28, 2024

What's the story The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will be marked by a spectacular drone show, with more than 2,000 illuminated drones lighting up the sky over Sangam. The show will be held at the opening and closing of the festival, held from January 13 to February 26. District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh said that "a fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of 'Prayag Mahatmyam' and the Mahakumbh."

Spiritual spectacle

Drone show to depict spiritual events at Mahakumbh 2025

The drone show will be held during the evening over the Sangam Nose area, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. "The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical 'Samudra Manthan '(ocean churning) and the emergence of the 'Amrit Kalash '(nectar pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies," Singh added. It aims to showcase Prayagraj's religious and spiritual importance.

Cultural extravaganza

Mahakumbh 2025: A global cultural spectacle in the making

The Mahakumbh 2025 is turning out to be a global cultural spectacle, with preparations realizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a grand event. Development work includes the beautification of temples, Ganga ghats, parks, roads, and flyovers in Prayagraj. Visitors can expect attractions like floating restaurants and water activities. Hot air balloons and laser light shows will also enhance the festival experience.

Festival highlights

Innovative attractions to enhance Mahakumbh 2025 experience

A musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will kick-start in early January, giving a mesmerizing experience to tourists visiting Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is launching these innovative attractions to make the experience even better for visitors. The spectacular lighting drone show is expected to be a highlight during the Mahakumbh.