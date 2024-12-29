Summarize Simplifying... In short The Maha Kumbh 2025 event in Prayagraj, India, will employ high-tech safety measures including underwater and tethered drones for monitoring, and anti-drone systems for threat detection.

Maha Kumbh 2025 will take place from January 13

Maha Kumbh 2025: Drones to monitor pilgrims, underwater to air

By Snehil Singh 12:39 pm Dec 29, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh will have advanced security with drones monitoring underwater and aerial spaces. This comes as officials gear up for over 45 crore pilgrims attending the event from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The Sangam area will witness the deployment of underwater drones for the first time, which can operate at depths of up to 100 meters and provide real-time surveillance even in low-light conditions.

Water security

Underwater drones and high-speed boats enhance water safety

Inspector General of Police (Eastern Zone, Prayagraj) Rajeev Narayan Mishra recently launched a high-speed underwater drone. This drone can transmit activity reports to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC). Apart from this, over 700 boats with PAC, NDRF, and SDRF personnel will be on standby for additional water safety measures. The event will also see the introduction of remote-controlled life buoys as part of enhanced safety measures.

Aerial surveillance

Tethered drones and anti-drone systems to monitor aerial space

For the first time, tethered drones will take to the skies, providing sustained monitoring without battery limitations, thanks to their ground-connected power source. These drones can fly up to 120 meters and come with high-definition cameras. They will provide live feeds to the ICCC, enabling officials to monitor crowd flow and respond swiftly to emergencies. An anti-drone system will also be deployed, scanning for unidentified aerial objects using radar.

Threat mitigation

Anti-drone system to counter potential aerial threats

If the anti-drone system detects a threat, high-resolution optical sensors will evaluate the nature and intent of the drone. Countermeasures such as jamming radio frequencies can disable rogue drones carrying contraband or weapons. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on integrating modern technology with traditional elements for safety and operational efficiency at the event. AI-enabled cameras will study crowd movement and predict congestion, while facial recognition technology will strengthen security.

Event highlights

Drone show and modern technology to enhance Maha Kumbh experience

Along with security arrangements, a spectacular drone show of 2,000 drones will light up the skies over Sangam Nose. This show will tell mythological tales related to the Maha Kumbh and Prayagraj during the grand opening and conclusion of the event. Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh told ANI, "The Maha Kumbh will be historic, amazing, grand, and divine," ensuring strict arrangements are in place for attendees' safety.