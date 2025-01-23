What's the story

Rana Daggubati has reportedly bagged the lead role in director Prasanth Varma's upcoming film, Brahmarakshas.

The movie was initially supposed to star Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who had to pull out due to unknown reasons. After he left, there were speculations that Prabhas might step in.

But according to a recent report in Telugu Chitraalu, Daggubati has now been locked for the role.