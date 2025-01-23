No Ranveer Singh in 'Brahmarakshas'? This actor is replacing him!
What's the story
Rana Daggubati has reportedly bagged the lead role in director Prasanth Varma's upcoming film, Brahmarakshas.
The movie was initially supposed to star Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who had to pull out due to unknown reasons. After he left, there were speculations that Prabhas might step in.
But according to a recent report in Telugu Chitraalu, Daggubati has now been locked for the role.
Unofficial news
Daggubati's role in 'Brahmarakshas' remains unconfirmed
Despite reports of Daggubati being a part of Brahmarakshas, neither the filmmaker nor the actor has confirmed it.
However, if Daggubati does come on board, he might play a character with a slight negative edge.
This speculation arises from Varma's earlier statement in an interview with Ram Venkat Srikar for Galatta Telugu where he hinted at working with a "very big star."
Future plans
Varma's cinematic universe and upcoming projects
Along with Brahmarakshas, Varma is said to be working on his own cinematic universe.
This speculation stems from his recent announcement of a sequel to his 2024 release Hanu-Man, called Jai Hanuman. The second part will see Rishab Shetty in the lead.
Other films like Maha Kali and Adhira are also likely to be included in this proposed Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).