'Harry Potter' movie moments that outshone the books
What's the story
The Harry Potter franchise, a worldwide phenomenon, has made an indelible mark on pop culture with its cinematic adaptations.
While it's often argued that books surpass their film counterparts, certain scenes from the Harry Potter movies have resonated more deeply with fans than their literary versions.
This is due to factors such as stellar performances, improved pacing, and effective storytelling.
Here are five instances where the films outdid JK Rowling's original work.
Scene 1
'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone': Harry's wand selection
In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry's visit to Diagon Alley to buy his school supplies is a short one. But the movie version of his trip to Ollivander's Wand Shop is much more powerful.
The cinematic version introduces Harry's connection to Voldemort in a dreadfully effective way.
The scene plays slowly as Ollivander explains the power and significance of a wand, making it an unforgettable moment for fans.
Scene 2
'Order of the Phoenix': Sirius's death scene
Another case where the movie trumps the book is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, especially during Sirius Black's death scene.
The film creates tension as Harry and his friends are at the Hall of Prophecy at the Ministry of Magic, running away and fighting Death Eaters.
This culminates in a gut-wrenching moment when a spell from Bellatrix hits Sirius, Harry's scream muted and time slowing down.
Scene 3, 4
Harry and Hermione's these moments
In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, the movie does a better job of highlighting the themes of friendship than the book.
We saw Harry and Hermione share a dance to Nick Cave's O Children on the radio, a song that's become iconic among fans since.
Another such moment is when Harry and Hermione meet before his fight with the Hungarian Horntail in Goblet of Fire.
Their film-only meeting in the champions' tent is tenderly shot.
Scene 5
Fred-George leaving Hogwarts in 'Order of Phoenix'
In Order of the Phoenix, Umbridge's autocratic rule at Hogwarts has reached its zenith and the students are visibly cracking.
However, a glimmer of hope shines through the gloomy lives of the students as well as the dark tone of the fifth film when our favorite trickster duo, Fred and George decide to leave Hogwarts, and in style.
In the middle of the fifth years' taking their O.W.L. exams, the twins fly through the school's halls, bursting magical fireworks.