Hollywood actor Colin Egglesfield diagnosed with cancer for 3rd time
What's the story
Colin Egglesfield, famous for his work in All My Children and Hallmark movies, has revealed that he is battling cancer for the third time.
The actor took to Instagram earlier this week to share the news, writing: "The beginning to this year hasn't been the easiest...this is another opportunity to decide who I choose to be in the face of uncertainty and challenges in my most recent cancer diagnosis."
On Friday, Egglesfield (51) shared an inspiring post-surgery update.
Health update
Egglesfield's early detection and treatment of prostate cancer
Egglesfield revealed that his doctors caught his prostate cancer early, crediting regular PSA checks for possibly saving his life. He urged other men to do the same.
After extensive research and speaking to healthcare professionals, he opted for surgery as part of his treatment plan.
The actor thanked American cancer institute City of Hope, Dr. Gellhaus, and their team for their support during this difficult time.
Past struggles
Egglesfield's previous battles with testicular cancer
Egglesfield first fought testicular cancer in 2006, just after landing the role of Josh Madden on ABC's soap opera All My Children.
Despite the surgery, he was told the cancer had spread to his other testicle. He was diagnosed with cancer once again after this.
Speaking to Us Weekly in a 2019 interview, he described his diagnosis as "a very scary experience because it's all the fear of the unknown."
Fighting spirit
Actor's resilience and determination amid health struggles
Despite his health struggles, Egglesfield has stayed strong, finding strength in his acting career.
He remembered his mother's advice during his second diagnosis, who told him to "be a warrior" and "go to battle now." This encouragement helped him confront the overwhelming situation.
He also thanked everyone for the love he received on social media, saying: "I feel it and each day I'm getting healthier and stronger."