What's the story

Colin Egglesfield, famous for his work in All My Children and Hallmark movies, has revealed that he is battling cancer for the third time.

The actor took to Instagram earlier this week to share the news, writing: "The beginning to this year hasn't been the easiest...this is another opportunity to decide who I choose to be in the face of uncertainty and challenges in my most recent cancer diagnosis."

On Friday, Egglesfield (51) shared an inspiring post-surgery update.