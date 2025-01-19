Henry Cavill welcomes first child with Natalie Viscuso
Hollywood actor Henry Cavill (41) and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have welcomed their first child together.
The couple is yet to reveal any additional information about the newborn such as its name, gender, or birthdate.
The news was confirmed by a source to PEOPLE on Sunday (January 19).
Public appearance
Cavill and Viscuso spotted with baby stroller in Australia
The Daily Mail shared photos on Saturday (January 18) of the couple pushing a baby stroller in Australia.
Cavill is currently in the country filming for the upcoming live-action Voltron movie.
The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in April 2024 during an interview with Access Hollywood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's New York City premiere.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the photos here
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso in Australia with their newborn baby 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/WumfrQGKjl— Henry Cavill Updates (@updatesofHC) January 18, 2025
Fatherhood anticipation
Cavill sought parenting advice on social media
Ahead of his child's birth, Cavill took to Instagram to ask his followers for parenting advice.
The request came shortly after he celebrated Father's Day.
The Argylle actor had shared his excitement about becoming a father during the pregnancy announcement, saying: "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it."
Love story
Cavill and Viscuso's relationship timeline
Cavill and Viscuso, a producer at Vertigo Entertainment, went Instagram official in April 2021.
The two posted a photo of themselves playing chess, with Viscuso captioning the post: "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"
This marked the beginning of their public romance.