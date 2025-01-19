Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest accused from Thane
In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have arrested Vijay Das alias Mohammad Alian for the recent stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.
The arrest was made from a labor camp near a metro construction site in Thane's Hiranandani Estate.
Das has reportedly confessed to illegally entering Khan's residence and attacking him.
He had been working under different names at various places in Mumbai and Thane for around seven to eight months.
Maharashtra | Saif Ali Khan attack case | The arrested accused, Vijay Das, a waiter at a restaurant, has confessed to having committed the crime: Mumbai Police
(Picture confirmed by Mumbai Police) https://t.co/HyE8wE5dYQ pic.twitter.com/L2XHt5pIbd
Incident recap
Details of the attack on Khan
Reportedly, the intruder entered Khan's 11th-floor apartment between 2:00am and 2:30am on Thursday.
He first injured the family's nanny, before attacking Khan with a knife, brutally stabbing him six times.
After the attack, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Senior doctors have confirmed that Khan is now stable and out of danger.
Investigation progress
Police's relentless pursuit led to Das's arrest
The Mumbai Police detained a man on Friday for questioning in connection with the case. However, he was released after five hours as there was no evidence linking him to the incident.
On Saturday, another 31-year-old man with a criminal record was detained from a train in Durg, Chhattisgarh, but he too was found not to be involved.
The breakthrough came when Das was arrested in Thane.
Post-incident behavior
Das's actions post-attack and ongoing investigation
After the attack on Khan, Das had been keeping a close eye on news channels and tracking updates on the case. He had also switched off his phone to avoid being traced.
After his arrest, he was taken to Bandra for questioning and will be produced before the court for police remand.
The police are investigating if Das is an Indian or a Bangladeshi national using a fake Indian identity.
Investigation tactics
Police used CCTV footage and posters in manhunt
Prior to Das's arrest, the Mumbai Police had released posters of him, which were based on CCTV footage of him coming down the stairs from Khan's home.
These posters were put up in Mumbai and surrounding areas in their bid to catch him.
The police had also examined a few other CCTV clips, including one where he was spotted at Dadar railway station after the incident.