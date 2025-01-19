What's the story

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have arrested Vijay Das alias Mohammad Alian for the recent stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The arrest was made from a labor camp near a metro construction site in Thane's Hiranandani Estate.

Das has reportedly confessed to illegally entering Khan's residence and attacking him.

He had been working under different names at various places in Mumbai and Thane for around seven to eight months.