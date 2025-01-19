Will 'XO, Kitty' return for S03? Showrunner teases possibilities
What's the story
The second season of Netflix's popular series XO, Kitty, arrived on the streamer on Thursday.
Continuing from where the first season ended, it delved deeper into Kitty's relationship with her friends Yuri, Dae, Q, and Min.
It also saw her investigate a mysterious individual named Simon mentioned in her mother's letter.
In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Jessica O'Toole discussed the new episodes and the possibility of a third season.
Character complexities
Love triangle dynamics in 'XO, Kitty'
The season also witnessed the return of the love triangle elements with Kitty having feelings for Yuri and Min Ho's Season 1 confession still fresh in her mind.
Despite trying to get over Yuri by penning a letter detailing her feelings, the letter was accidentally exposed to their entire friend group.
This led to Julianna and Yuri's breakup.
The season finale, however, hinted at a new beginning for Kitty and Min.
Season 3
'I'd be thrilled to keep going...'
Talking about the possibility of a third season, she said, "I'd be thrilled to keep going with these characters and the world. I have been thinking mostly of more what we can see in Korea still."
"And we've got all these characters who have families. I do love the idea with however many seasons — knocking on things — that we're lucky enough to get, of expanding the world and going in more depth with the characters maturing."
Romantic possibilities
O'Toole teased potential romance between Kitty and Min
Without giving away too much, O'Toole also admitted that everyone was thrilled about a possible romance between Kitty and Min. She called their journey "very enemies to lovers" and raved about their chemistry.
"What I love about what we do with them this season is how we see their friendship," she said.
"You see him accept her at face value that she's not in the same place, and you see him handle that in a really mature way."
Character development
'I just wanted to honor what would feel like...'
Speaking about character development, she said, "I just wanted to honor what would feel like would really happen, and not just think of the characters as puzzle pieces or pieces of a plot."
The show stars Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, and Sang Heon Lee, among others.