What's the story

The second season of Netflix's popular series XO, Kitty, arrived on the streamer on Thursday.

Continuing from where the first season ended, it delved deeper into Kitty's relationship with her friends Yuri, Dae, Q, and Min.

It also saw her investigate a mysterious individual named Simon mentioned in her mother's letter.

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Jessica O'Toole discussed the new episodes and the possibility of a third season.