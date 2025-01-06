Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for 'The Penguin,' thanks 'prosthetics'
Colin Farrell bagged his third Golden Globe award on Sunday night (US local time), winning Best Male Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for The Penguin.
In the Max series, he reprised his role as Oswald Cobblepot—a notorious Gotham gangster first seen in Matt Reeves's 2022 film The Batman.
This win adds another feather to Farrell's cap after his previous two Golden Globe wins.
Role preparation
Farrell's transformation and acceptance speech
Farrell had to undergo a massive physical transformation for The Penguin, spending almost three hours in makeup daily.
In his acceptance speech, he jokingly said, "No one to thank on this one. I did it all by myself," before thanking makeup artist Michael Marino and his team.
"All it took was three hours in the chair," he explained, adding, "I drank black coffee, listened to '80s music, and I became a canvas...I guess it's prosthetics from here on out."
Character details
Farrell's prosthetic journey and series synopsis
Farrell further detailed his transformation into The Penguin, revealing that he was covered from wrist to ankle in a bodysuit.
"Only things that were me were my hands and feet," he shared.
Farrell had stiff competition from other nominees including Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, Kevin Kline for Disclaimer, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ewan McGregor for A Gentleman in Moscow, and Andrew Scott for Netflix's Ripley.
Acknowledgments
Farrell's gratitude extended to crew and co-stars
In his acceptance speech, Farrell also thanked The Penguin's creative team, his co-stars, and a member of the craft services team, Carolina.
He remembered how she used to give him coconut water every half an hour on cold winter nights in New York when he was the only one sweating.
"Carolina, God bless you. She kept the whole crew going," he said gratefully.
