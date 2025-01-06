What's the story

Colin Farrell bagged his third Golden Globe award on Sunday night (US local time), winning Best Male Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for The Penguin.

In the Max series, he reprised his role as Oswald Cobblepot—a notorious Gotham gangster first seen in Matt Reeves's 2022 film The Batman.

This win adds another feather to Farrell's cap after his previous two Golden Globe wins.