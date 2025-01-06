Golden Globes: Brady Corbet beats Payal Kapadia for Best Director
What's the story
The 2025 Golden Globe Awards witnessed Brady Corbet bagging the Best Director title for The Brutalist, beating Payal Kapadia, who directed All We Imagine as Light.
Corbet's film is an ambitious postwar epic that chronicles the journey of a Hungarian Jewish architect in post-Holocaust America.
This win makes The Brutalist a standout this awards season and a strong contender for the upcoming Academy Awards in March.
Historic nomination
Kapadia made history despite losing to Corbet
Despite not winning, Kapadia created history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes.
Her film All We Imagine As Light has been lauded for its poetic storytelling and emotional depth.
The Best Director category was hotly contested with heavyweights like Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), and Edward Berger (Conclave).
Award anticipation
'All We Imagine as Light' missed Best Foreign Film award
Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light also lost out on the Best Foreign Film award, which went to Emilia Perez.
The film was nominated alongside The Girl with the Needle, I'm Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.
Despite the loss, Kapadia's film remains a front-runner in the awards season and has dominated several American awards.
It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.