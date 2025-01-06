What's the story

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards witnessed Brady Corbet bagging the Best Director title for The Brutalist, beating Payal Kapadia, who directed All We Imagine as Light.

Corbet's film is an ambitious postwar epic that chronicles the journey of a Hungarian Jewish architect in post-Holocaust America.

This win makes The Brutalist a standout this awards season and a strong contender for the upcoming Academy Awards in March.