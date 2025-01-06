Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano bag Golden Globes for 'Shogun'
Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada has bagged the Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Shogun at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
His win comes just months after his historic win in the same category at the 2024 Emmys.
It is his first Golden Globe win, making him the only second Asian or American actor of Asian descent to win this honor after Lee Jung-jae's 2021 win for Netflix's Squid Game.
Acceptance speech
Sanada's acceptance speech emphasized self-belief and perseverance
In his acceptance speech, Sanada, who plays Yoshii Toranaga, thanked the Golden Globes, FX, Disney+, and the Shogun team. He also thanked everyone who has been a part of his life journey.
Speaking to young actors and creators across the globe, he said: "Please be yourself. Believe in yourself and never give up."
The show, an adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel, has been a major success with 18 Emmys won in September 2024.
January 6, 2025
January 6, 2025
Another win
'Shogun's Tadanobu Asano received Golden Globe for Best Performance
Meanwhile, Tadanobu Asano won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for his role as Kashigi Yabushige in Shogun.
During his acceptance speech, Asano humbly introduced himself to the audience saying, "Maybe you don't know me. I'm an actor from Japan, and my name is Tadanobu Asano. Wow!"
His surprise was evident as he won against notable contenders, including Javier Bardem (Monsters), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear).
January 6, 2025
Series impact
'Shogun' series: A record-breaking success and renewal
In Shogun, Sanada plays a strategist who unifies 17th-century Japan. Apart from acting, he also produces the show.
The series has been renewed for a second season after breaking ratings records for FX and Hulu. He is confirmed for two more seasons of this acclaimed series.
This is the second adaptation of Shogun after NBC's Richard Chamberlain miniseries in 1980.
Production for the new season will begin later this year.