What's the story

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada has bagged the Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Shogun at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

His win comes just months after his historic win in the same category at the 2024 Emmys.

It is his first Golden Globe win, making him the only second Asian or American actor of Asian descent to win this honor after Lee Jung-jae's 2021 win for Netflix's Squid Game.