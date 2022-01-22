Entertainment

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' one of longest superhero theatrical outings

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 22, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Stay in 'The Batman's Gotham a bit longer than usual

Robert Pattinson will have a pretty lengthy stint as the Caped Crusader. As per reports, The Batman, which will see him in the titular role, will be one of the lengthiest superhero theatrical releases, just next to Avengers: Endgame. While the Marvel film had a runtime of three hours and one minute, the Matt Reeves directorial will be two hours and 55 minutes long.

Plot This is the cast of 'The Batman'

If this is the actual duration, The Batman will be the longest running film on the DC superhero. Distributed by Warner Bros., the film also stars Zoe Kravitz (The Cat or Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton aka The Riddler), Jayme Lawson (mayoral candidate Bella Reál), and Colin Farrell (Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot or The Penguin) among other actors. It hits theaters on March 4.

Details The team had shared two photos recently

Photo credit: @DCBatman Matt Reeves at 'The Batman' screening at IMAX headquarters/Photo credit: @mattreevesLA

On January 20, the team had shared two photos of the much-awaited movie. While one of the images featured a close-up shot of Pattinson in the Batman suit, the other one had The Bat and The Cat. The film's trailer, released last December, hinted at a possible affair between the two. Recently The Batman was premiered at IMAX headquarters, which was attended by Reeves.

Information Film's theme given by Academy Award winning composer Michael Giacchino

Ahead of its release, Academy Award winning composer Michael Giacchino (Ratatouille, Medal of Honor, Call of Duty, Mission: Impossible) has shared the film's theme. Variety describes it as "a powerful, emotional and moody cue that starts softly before soaring to a grand majestic finale. The theme aligns with the film's trailers that reveal an unmistakably dark and violent cinematic outing for the Caped Crusader."

Interview This script is something that feels incredibly original: Farrell

Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot or The Penguin

On why he chose this film, Farrell said, "I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original." "It leans into it, but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham." Pattinson, on his part, emphasized that his version of Batman won't be "this straight-up heroic character."