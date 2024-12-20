Netflix announces 'You' S5: What's Joe Goldberg scheming next
Netflix officially announced the premiere of the fifth and final season of its popular series, You, in 2025. The upcoming season will end Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg's global reign of terror. The streaming giant also unveiled two new posters. The official logline reads: "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after...until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past."
'You' S05: Goldberg's return to New York and new alliances
In the last season, we saw Goldberg move to London and take on the position of a college professor. His biggest ally was billionaire Kate Lockwood, played by Charlotte Ritchie. Despite knowing Goldberg's darkest secrets, Lockwood stayed loyal and even helped him hide some of his past crimes. This unlikely partnership has only made Goldberg more brazen in his evil ways.
'You' S05: New cast members and production details
The final season of You will see new faces including Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) will guest star as Detective Marquez while Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, and b (Station 19) are lined up for recurring roles. The series is written and executive produced by showrunners Michael Foley and Justin Lo with Greg Berlanti, Badgley himself, and Sarah Schechter among others as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the production.
Take a look at the posters here
'You' S05: Gamble's departure and production wrap-up
Sera Gamble, who directed the first four seasons of You, stepped down to focus on other projects but remains an executive producer. The production for the final season wrapped up in August 2024. Fans were eagerly awaiting the continuation after the game-changing events of Season 4's ending, which drastically altered the show. By the end of Season 4, Joe appears untouchable, with an entire team at his disposal to clean up any messes he might create. Scary, isn't it?