Netflix's popular series 'You' is gearing up for its final season, with Joe Goldberg's sinister antics continuing in London.

New cast members including Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp join the fray, while Sera Gamble steps down as director but remains an executive producer.

The season wrapped up production in August 2024, leaving fans eager for the thrilling conclusion.

'You' Season 5 is coming in 2025

Netflix announces 'You' S5: What's Joe Goldberg scheming next

By Tanvi Gupta 01:36 pm Dec 20, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Netflix officially announced the premiere of the fifth and final season of its popular series, You, in 2025. The upcoming season will end Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg's global reign of terror. The streaming giant also unveiled two new posters. The official logline reads: "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after...until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past."

Plot twist

'You' S05: Goldberg's return to New York and new alliances

In the last season, we saw Goldberg move to London and take on the position of a college professor. His biggest ally was billionaire Kate Lockwood, played by Charlotte Ritchie. Despite knowing Goldberg's darkest secrets, Lockwood stayed loyal and even helped him hide some of his past crimes. This unlikely partnership has only made Goldberg more brazen in his evil ways.

Production update

'You' S05: New cast members and production details

The final season of You will see new faces including Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) will guest star as Detective Marquez while Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, and b (Station 19) are lined up for recurring roles. The series is written and executive produced by showrunners Michael Foley and Justin Lo with Greg Berlanti, Badgley himself, and Sarah Schechter among others as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the production.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the posters here

Behind-the-scenes

'You' S05: Gamble's departure and production wrap-up

Sera Gamble, who directed the first four seasons of You, stepped down to focus on other projects but remains an executive producer. The production for the final season wrapped up in August 2024. Fans were eagerly awaiting the continuation after the game-changing events of Season 4's ending, which drastically altered the show. By the end of Season 4, Joe appears untouchable, with an entire team at his disposal to clean up any messes he might create. Scary, isn't it?