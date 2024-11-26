Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a binge-watch weekend with a slew of new releases across various OTT platforms.

Netflix is dropping American series 'The Madness' and K-drama 'The Trunk', along with Hindi movie 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' and Telugu crime drama 'Lucky Bhaskhar'.

Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are not far behind, with Tamil movie 'Bloody Beggar' and web series 'Parachute'.

ZEE5 is bringing comedy with 'Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', while Lionsgate Play offers a thrilling ride with 'Woman of the Hour'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

OTT releases this week

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' to 'The Madness': Your must-watch OTT lineup

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Nov 26, 202402:10 am

What's the story The last week of November promises to be an exciting one for streaming enthusiasts, with a range of new releases lined up on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, JioCinema, and other OTT platforms. The upcoming content ranges across genres and languages, promising something for everyone. Here's a look at some of the most anticipated movies and series releasing this week.

Netflix releases

'The Madness' and 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' to premiere on Netflix

Netflix will release The Madness, an American series about a media pundit caught in a murder case. The show, releasing on Thursday (November 28), stars Gabrielle Graham, Tamsin Topolski, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Thaddeus J Mixson, and Colman Domingo in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the Hindi movie Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will be released on Friday (November 29). It narrates the tale of an unsolved diamond heist and stars Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Sheirgill, etc.

New arrivals

Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming releases

Prime Video will release the Tamil movie Bloody Beggar on Saturday (November 29). The film, starring Kavin, Anarkali Nazar, Merin Philip, Saleema, and Sunil Sukhada in key roles, delves into a beggar's life after an unexpected incident shakes up his routine. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will premiere the Tamil web series Parachute on the same day. The series follows two runaway kids and their parents' search for them.

Streaming updates

ZEE5 and Lionsgate Play to release new content

ZEE5 is all set to release the comedy web series Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega on Saturday. Starring Rishab Chadha and Abigail Pandey, the show follows two reporters whose lives take an interesting turn after a sting operation. On the same day, Lionsgate Play will premiere Woman of the Hour, a story about an aspiring actor's horrifying encounter with a serial killer on a 1970s dating show. The crime thriller stars Anna Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto in lead roles.

K-drama premiere

Netflix to release K-drama 'The Trunk,' Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Bhaskhar'

Along with its other releases, Netflix will also premiere the K-drama The Trunk on November 29. The show unveils a secret marriage service when a trunk washes up on shore. It stars Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin, and Jung Yun-ha in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the Telugu crime drama Lucky Baskhar, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on Thursday. The film was released in theaters on October 31.