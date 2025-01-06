Golden Globes: 'Baby Reindeer' bags Best Limited Series
What's the story
The Netflix limited series Baby Reindeer has bagged the award for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
This win comes after its similar win in the same category at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.
The award ceremony was held on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Winning streak
'Baby Reindeer' continues Netflix's winning streak
This victory continues Netflix's winning streak in this category after last year's win with Lee Sung-jin's Beef.
Baby Reindeer is a screen adaptation of comedian Richard Gadd's solo stage show, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019.
The series stars Gadd as Donny Dunn, a struggling comedian and bartender in London who gets caught up with a stalker, compelling him to face unresolved trauma.
'Baby Reindeer'
Know more about 'Baby Reindeer'
Along with its narrative, Baby Reindeer has also been lauded for its treatment of sexuality, gender identity, sexual assault, and trauma.
The performances by Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill have also been praised.
During Sunday's ceremony, Gunning clinched the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television.
Twitter Post
Here's the team's reaction after the win
#BabyReindeer wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, Made for TV Movie at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m5tNZf8gIj— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025