What's the story

Actor R Madhavan will be seen in the financial thriller Hisaab Barabar, which will premiere on ZEE5 on January 24.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari.

It follows the story of a railway ticket checker who finds minor bank discrepancies that pull him into a web of systemic corruption.

In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed why he accepted the role.