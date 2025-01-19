Why R Madhavan said yes to ZEE5's 'Hisaab Barabar'
Actor R Madhavan will be seen in the financial thriller Hisaab Barabar, which will premiere on ZEE5 on January 24.
Directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari.
It follows the story of a railway ticket checker who finds minor bank discrepancies that pull him into a web of systemic corruption.
In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed why he accepted the role.
Plot details
'Hisaab Barabar' explores power dynamics and institutional fraud
In Hisaab Barabar, Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a dedicated railway ticket checker whose quest for accounting accuracy leads him to discover minor discrepancies in bank transactions.
This discovery puts him on a dangerous path of systemic corruption within the banking system.
The film delves into the power dynamics between ordinary citizens and institutional fraud, with Sharma's quest for justice against influential banker Micky Mehta (Mukesh).
Actor's insight
Madhavan's personal connection to 'Hisaab Barabar'
Madhavan revealed that the film's premise struck a personal chord, as he had been getting increasingly annoyed by unwanted text messages and notifications about minor bank transactions.
"I started feeling uncomfortable that somebody has access to my account to either add or subtract as they will and please."
"The story's about a common man and the amount of power they wield when their convictions are challenged or when their dignity is at stake, therefore I said yes immediately."
Preparation
How the actor prepared for this role
Elaborating on his preparation for the role, he said, "The ability to portray a common man, to look vulnerable, to be able to be him after being a celebrity for 25 years, that was tough for me."
"I had to dig in deep and not bring in the heroism in the body, the way the dialogues are delivered. I want to keep it as real as a common man would deliberate without having to become heroic in that effort."
Career milestone
'Hisaab Barabar' marks a productive period for Madhavan
The film comes at a particularly busy time for Madhavan, who has reportedly finished nine films in the last two years!
This is a stark contrast to the four films he did in 12 years.
His upcoming films are across languages and genres, including an untitled movie with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday; Tamil-language drama Test with Nayanthara, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine; Adhirshtasaali, Bridge, De De Pyaar De 2, Aap Jaisa Koi and Dhurandhar.