What's the story

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to play several interesting characters in his career, calling his journey "nothing short of a dream come true."

The 36-year-old actor was awarded the Youth Icon Of 2024 at CNN-News18's Indian Of The Year Awards on Friday.

In his acceptance speech, he spoke about his approach to acting and shed light on his upcoming film, Chhaava.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, it will be released on February 14.