'Will I do justice?': Vicky recalls first reaction to 'Chhaava'
What's the story
Actor Vicky Kaushal recently expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to play several interesting characters in his career, calling his journey "nothing short of a dream come true."
The 36-year-old actor was awarded the Youth Icon Of 2024 at CNN-News18's Indian Of The Year Awards on Friday.
In his acceptance speech, he spoke about his approach to acting and shed light on his upcoming film, Chhaava.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, it will be released on February 14.
New role
'Chhaava': Kaushal's upcoming film and his apprehensions
In his next, Chhaava, Kaushal will play Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
"The first feeling is just, 'Will I be able to do justice to such an incredible legacy?' But that's what excites me the most as well."
"Also, every opportunity like this, when you get a great man like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it is also a beautiful opportunity to understand their culture, their history, their values, their beliefs, and their love for the country," he said.
Career insights
Kaushal's approach to acting and personal growth
Kaushal also shared his philosophy toward work and life in his acceptance speech.
He said, "There was only one plan and the plan was to just be extremely honest to my work, to myself, and to the people around."
"My parents have also said that if you are 7 out of 10 as an actor that is okay but try to be 10 out of 10 as a human. And that's what I attempt to be."