Comparison with AR Rahman 'offended' Pritam, recalls Sonu Nigam
What's the story
In a recent chat with O2 India, acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam opened up about working with renowned composers AR Rahman and Pritam.
He fondly remembered the creative freedom he enjoyed while working with Rahman on films like Taal and Dil Se.
This was in stark contrast to his initial experience recording for Pritam's debut film Tere Liye, where he found the composer excessively detail-oriented.
Nigam's experience
'Rahman gives you so much liberty...you don't feel pressure'
Nigam emphasized the contrasting working styles of Rahman and Pritam.
He said, "AR Rahman gives you so much liberty. You don't feel like you are singing in a high-pressure environment."
However, he found Pritam's method more meticulous when they first worked together on Tere Liye.
"Pritam comes from a different school of thought. He goes into the nitty-gritties, and he isn't wrong," Nigam added.
Candid discussion
Nigam's candid conversation with Pritam about their differences
Nigam also recalled his conversation with Pritam about his working style.
"I remember telling Pritam that you are the opposite of AR Rahman. I told him that Rahman is such a renowned composer and he does not bother anyone, and you are just splitting hairs."
"He was perhaps offended by this then but I said what I was experiencing."
Despite their different styles, Nigam and Pritam have worked together on many hit songs such as Allah Maaf Kare and Nagada.