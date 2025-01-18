What's the story

In a recent chat with O2 India, acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam opened up about working with renowned composers AR Rahman and Pritam.

He fondly remembered the creative freedom he enjoyed while working with Rahman on films like Taal and Dil Se.

This was in stark contrast to his initial experience recording for Pritam's debut film Tere Liye, where he found the composer excessively detail-oriented.