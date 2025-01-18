'The film has to...': Ameesha reveals conditions for 'Gadar 3'
What's the story
Actor Ameesha Patel recently voiced her displeasure over the changed climax of the 2023 film Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma.
Speaking to Jarp on YouTube, she confirmed that the climax was changed without her knowledge.
"I was promised and narrated that I would be killing the villain in the climax," she said, adding that this caused creative stress between them.
She also laid down her conditions for Gadar 3.
Character's right
'Including Sunny, everyone was happy if Sakeena would have killed...'
Patel stressed her character Sakeena had the right to kill the villain.
"Including Sunny, everyone was happy if Sakeena would have killed the villain, because it would have been her revenge logical. She had to avenge her father's hanging."
"Anyway, that's in the past...I know Anil Sharma has a soft spot for me... He will always be family. But, of course, you get hurt and you feel cheated," she added.
Future prospects
Patel's conditions for potential 'Gadar 3' role
Despite the disagreement, Patel is open to doing a possible Gadar 3.
However, she has put some conditions: "The film has to revolve around Tara and Sakeena. There shouldn't be faith by word of mouth, it should all be contractual."
"I felt ki rishta hai pehle se and everyone will do what's best for the film... As long as everything is sorted on pen and paper... I am absolutely fine."
The film has yet to go on floors.