Actor Ameesha Patel recently voiced her displeasure over the changed climax of the 2023 film Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma.

Speaking to Jarp on YouTube, she confirmed that the climax was changed without her knowledge.

"I was promised and narrated that I would be killing the villain in the climax," she said, adding that this caused creative stress between them.

She also laid down her conditions for Gadar 3.