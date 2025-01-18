Saif stabbing: Police detain one suspect from Madhya Pradesh
What's the story
In a major breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Mumbai Police have reportedly arrested a suspect from Madhya Pradesh.
The accused is currently in police custody and being questioned, reported Free Press Journal.
It is still not known if the person is directly involved in the attack on Khan or is just connected to the crime.
Mumbai Police hasn't yet released an official statement on this detention.
Attack details
Khan was stabbed 6 times at his Bandra residence
Khan was brutally attacked at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday. The assailant reportedly stabbed the actor six times before fleeing the scene.
Despite a massive manhunt involving 20 police teams, the perpetrator remains at large.
This isn't the first detention in this case, an earlier suspect was released after it was determined that he wasn't involved in the attack.
Emergency response
Khan was rushed to hospital post-attack
After the attack, Khan (54) was rushed to Lilavati Hospital.
The actor underwent emergency surgery for a severe injury to his thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife.
Doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch-long knife from Khan's spine and repaired his leaking spinal fluid.
Post-surgery, he was transferred to the ICU where he is currently recuperating.
Investigation progress
CCTV footage and witness statements aiding the investigation
CCTV cameras installed in Khan's building recorded the suspect's movements as he fled the scene.
The footage showed a man in a brown collared T-shirt and red scarf descending the stairs at 2:33am.
A video purportedly showing the same suspect in a mobile accessories shop in Dadar is also doing the rounds online.
Mumbai Police have recorded statements from over 30 people, including Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their domestic staff.