What's the story

The investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence is moving forward, with new surveillance footage offering more clues.

The suspect was spotted in a yellow shirt in one image, although its timing is unclear.

In a shocking turn, he was also seen on CCTV purchasing headphones at a Dadar store at around 9:00am just six hours after the incident.

To recall, Khan (54) was stabbed by an intruder early Thursday morning.