Saif's stabbing—Suspect bought headphones hours after incident, reveals CCTV footage
What's the story
The investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence is moving forward, with new surveillance footage offering more clues.
The suspect was spotted in a yellow shirt in one image, although its timing is unclear.
In a shocking turn, he was also seen on CCTV purchasing headphones at a Dadar store at around 9:00am just six hours after the incident.
To recall, Khan (54) was stabbed by an intruder early Thursday morning.
Investigation progress
Suspect's movements traced through multiple CCTV clips
This latest spotting is the fourth set of visuals since the attack at Satguru Sharan, the 12-story building where Khan lives with his family.
First, the intruder was seen climbing the stairs inside the building toward Khan's floor and later escaping from there.
He was also spotted at Bandra railway station in a different outfit—a blue shirt—hinting he may have boarded a train there.
The same blue shirt was later spotted on him at the Dadar store.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the footage here
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Officers from the Crime Branch visited the Kabutarkhana area in Dadar and collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop named "Iqra" from where he purchased headphones after attacking actor Saif Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/ILxBjsD7eZ— IANS (@ians_india) January 18, 2025
Actor's health
Khan's condition post-attack and description of the intruder
Khan received six injuries, including a critical one near his spine, while attempting to ward off the intruder on early Thursday morning.
He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where doctors performed an emergency surgery.
Khan's son Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Philips, who first confronted the intruder, reportedly described him as a slim, dark-complexioned man in his late thirties, around 5 feet 5-inch tall.
Ongoing probe
Investigation continues amid political controversy
The attack has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties questioning the city's law-and-order situation.
However, CM Devendra Fadnavis defended Mumbai's safety, assuring people that the police have collected all important clues.
Meanwhile, the police have increased their efforts, deploying over 30 teams to locate the attacker. They have also brought in at least 15 people for interrogation.
On Friday, Khan's wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement, describing the intruder as "very aggressive."