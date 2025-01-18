'Awful' work environment pushed Meghan Markle's podcast staff into therapy—Report
What's the story
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have constantly remained under the public eye since they left the British monarchy five years ago.
Now, a new article by Vanity Fair has revealed the challenges faced by staff members working on Markle's projects, including her podcast Archetypes.
The report indicates that some employees were so stressed that they sought long-term therapy or took long career breaks.
Workplace woes
'Really awful' work environment led to staff departures
The magazine quoted two sources who disclosed that a colleague who worked on Archetypes took a leave of absence after three episodes and left the company.
One source said the work environment was "really, really, really awful" and "very painful."
"She's just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."
Staff experiences
'I couldn't live with myself anymore'
A former staffer told the magazine, "You don't tell the couple 'no.' I left because I couldn't live with myself anymore."
"If Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better," another said.
"But who am I to criticize Meghan Markle? She's doing great," they added sarcastically.
Past controversies
Echoes of past bullying allegations against Markle
These latest allegations are similar to the past bullying accusations against Markle during her time at Buckingham Palace.
Back in 2018, it was reported that she had allegedly bullied two personal assistants out of their jobs, subsequently prompting an investigation.
However, the findings of this probe were never made public.
Royal challenges
Prince Harry's struggles in California and memoir impact
The Vanity Fair article also explored Prince Harry's struggle to adapt to life in California. It implied that he has struggled to make friends and is eager to reconnect with his family.
The article hinted that he may not have fully understood the repercussions of his memoir, Spare, where he candidly spoke about his childhood trauma and the untimely loss of his mother, Princess Diana.